1,285 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,914,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $362.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

