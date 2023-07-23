Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Exelon by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 102.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.