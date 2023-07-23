SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

