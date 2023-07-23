Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,960.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

