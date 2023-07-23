iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

