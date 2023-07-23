SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,572 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

