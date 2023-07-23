SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 98,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

