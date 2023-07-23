SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

CRM stock opened at $228.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.