Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 3.4 %

ILMN stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

