Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 230 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Calix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.