190 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY opened at $246.64 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

