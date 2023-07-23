CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,167 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Identiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 68.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Identiv by 158.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,059.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Identiv

(Free Report)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.