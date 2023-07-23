CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Further Reading

