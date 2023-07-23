Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 67 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

