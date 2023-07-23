Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 85 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.