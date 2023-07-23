Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

