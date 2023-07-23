CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on MG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Mistras Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter.
Mistras Group Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.