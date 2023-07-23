CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MG stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

