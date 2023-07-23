CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,066,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the period.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.74 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. Infinera’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

