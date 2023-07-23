CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth $57,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
