Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 19,885 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADC opened at $67.30 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

