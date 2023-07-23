Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $126.65 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

