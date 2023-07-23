Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 20,630 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.27 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.