Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

