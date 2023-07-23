Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 45,655 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of MDU Resources Group worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 79,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDU. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

