Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 52,082 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.