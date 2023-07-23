Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,788 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.69 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

