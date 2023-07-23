Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 84,915 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,915 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

