Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $18,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,106,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

