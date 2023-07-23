Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,970 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AMP opened at $353.87 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $239.35 and a one year high of $357.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.19.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

