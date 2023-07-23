Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Post worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Post Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Stories

