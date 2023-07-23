The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

