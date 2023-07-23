Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.96 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $337.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

