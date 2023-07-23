Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 611 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.9 %

MTD stock opened at $1,361.86 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,323.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,439.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,502.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.