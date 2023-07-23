Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

ISBA opened at $21.75 on Friday. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.