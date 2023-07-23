Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Badger Meter Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of BMI opened at $164.00 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $87.46 and a 52 week high of $164.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

