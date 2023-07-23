Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.31 EPS.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Kenvue

KVUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $2,632,000.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

