Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

