SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

QUS stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

