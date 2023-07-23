Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $77.22 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $77.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

