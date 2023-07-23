Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $423.29 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $425.34. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.23 and a 200-day moving average of $364.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

