Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

