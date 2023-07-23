Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

