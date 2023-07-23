Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 206 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $431.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

