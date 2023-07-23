Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

