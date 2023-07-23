Csenge Advisory Group Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 879,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after buying an additional 869,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

