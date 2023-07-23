Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 26,888 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,384,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.