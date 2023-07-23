Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 36,633 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Univar Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.
Univar Solutions Profile
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
