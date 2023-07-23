SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.3 %

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

