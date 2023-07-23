Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Exponent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

