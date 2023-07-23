iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,722,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.